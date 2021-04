WAMEGO (KSNT) – Fireworks in Wamego are on for the Fourth of July after last year’s event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The July 2020 fireworks display was postponed with hopes that they could try to have the event in September of 2020, but that was canceled as well.

The organizer says the Wamego Fireworks Show promises to be six tons of fireworks lighting up the sky in Wamego on July Fourth.