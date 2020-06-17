Wamego fireworks show rescheduled for September

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced many cities in Kansas to either cancel or reschedule Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Last month we learned the city of Wamego made the difficult decision to not hold their annual show that attracts over 60,000 spectators each year.

Now we’ve since learned the Wamego fireworks show has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 6th.

The announcement was posted on Facebook Tuesday evening on the ‘Wamego Fireworks Show’ page, “The City Commission voted approval tonight, and your Pyro Crew will be ready,” The Facebook post said. “We have some new tricks up our sleeve for this show. Details to come. See you on Sept 6th when Freedom Rings this Labor Day weekend.”