WAMEGO (KSNT)- The Wamego Girls Wrestling Program started a year ago in 2021, and now has a special facility just for them.

The girl’s program started with small numbers and has only grown since then. As the team grew, the boys team did as well, so administration knew it was time to make a change.

“A lot of our girls, the most they’ve ever wrestled is one year, so they’re all kind of in different spots in their journey so to speak, so what we’re teaching these girls versus our boys who have been around for a while, is a little bit different,” said Wamego Girls wrestling coach Luke Meyer.

Coach Meyer says the goal is to keep growing the program, as girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, and eventually outgrow the new room they just got.