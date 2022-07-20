WAMEGO (KSNT) – The City of Wamego has a new chief of police following the controversial termination of former Police Chief Mike Baker.

The Wamego Police Department announced that Paul Schliffke will be taking over the position. Schliffke has been involved with law enforcement since 1982 when he graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Schliffke has served with the Wamego Police Department for nine years and has been serving as the Interim Police Chief since June 22, 2022. He also served with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and with the Kansas Lottery in a law enforcement capacity.

Baker, who was originally suspended on June 14, 2022, was terminated from his position as Chief of Police by City Manager Stacy Eichem on June 22, 2022. His suspension and later termination stirred controversy in Wamego as citizen’s rallied to defend Baker who claimed that accusations from Eichem were “unsubstantiated allegations.”