Wamego Hospital Foundation hosting virtual “Diamonds & Denim” fundraiser Friday night

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wamego Hospital Foundation is hosting its 16th annual “Diamonds & Denim” fundraiser Friday night. The fundraiser is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The virtual fundraiser will take place via Zoom. The event will include a live emcee, guest speakers, videos, and games, plus live and silent auctions.

Development Director Tina Rockhold said this fundraiser helps the Wamego Health Center grow and thrive.

“We’ve seen that our donors through the years have helped make these vital services and the growth and viability of our hospital possible,” said Rockhold.

Rockhold said proceeds from previous fundraisers have helped fund hospital renovations as well as upgrades to equipment, and enhanced patient programs.

This year’s proceeds will go towards paying for the recent purchase of a 3-D mammogram machine for the Wamego Health Center. Currently, the foundation has raised more than $76,000 of the $322,000 purchase price.

The “Diamonds & Denim” fundraiser starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Click here to register online.