Wamego internet provider suggests ways to increase speed during “stay-at-home” order

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wamego internet provider is suggesting ways to increase internet speed during the statewide “stay-at-home” order. Due to kids and some parents working from home, many families are experiencing a lag in their internet connection.

Tom Fulmer is the customer service supervisor for WTC, an internet provider in Wamego. Before the pandemic, Fulmer said companies would normally expect to see their high traffic window between 6 pm and 10 pm. Now, he said some providers are struggling with the new demand.

“When you’re on that shared network and you’re in a large neighborhood, there might be an opportunity where everybody’s taxing that network at that time,” Fulmer said. “You’re going to struggle to get the connection speed you’d expect.”

To address this, Fulmer suggests conducting a speed test. This will measure how fast the internet speed is and customers can compare it to the speed they are paying for through their provider.

Sometimes Fulmer said the problem can be outdated equipment being used in the home.

“The older routers that you might have in place would be a single band router,” Fulmer said. “It only has the 2.4 GHz radio. In today’s environment if you were to simply upgrade to a dual band router that has the 2.4 and the 5 GHz radio that’ll push that signal further and faster.”

Fulmer also said the router should be placed in a central location in the home. If the router can’t be moved, WTC and other providers offer extenders to help the signal reach different ends of the house.

In a pinch, Fulmer said customers can plug their computer into the router, instead of using WiFi, to get a faster speed. Both AT&T and Cox suggest this and a number of other ways for increasing internet speed on their networks.