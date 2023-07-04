WAMEGO (KSNT) – As one town turns into a firework hub this Independence Day, one lifelong resident shows his appreciation for the event in a special way.

As Wamego prepares to be turned into Boomtown for another Fourth of July celebration, one resident is sharing his enthusiasm through a song. Brady Hemphill grew up in Wamego and has attended every Boomtown for 27 years, and this year will be no different.

Hemphill is in a two-person band in Phoenix; He and his bandmate came back to his hometown for the annual event and thought writing a song would be fun way to commemorate the special day.

Hemphill told KSNT 27 News he has fond memories from his childhood and teenage years spending time with friends celebrating the Fourth of July, so finding inspiration was easy.

“The inspiration behind this song was my love for my hometown, Wamego AKA Boomtown,” Hemphill said. “It’s something that I’m so familiar with and its near and dear to my heart so the words spilled on the page, not much effort was needed.”

Hemphill and his band mate, Jacob, sat down and wrote the song in a matter of minutes. After writing the song, Hemphill, his bandmate, brother, Eric and girlfriends dad, Rick, performed it at Lake Elbo July 2.

Hemphill told KSNT 27 News it would be a dream come true if he could sing his song at the event, but knows it’s a longshot. He recommends anyone who hasn’t been to Boomtown for the Fourth to go, you won’t be disappointed.