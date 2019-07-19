Wamego man sentenced in the death of Jacob Bouck.

Cody Lamia-Beck will spend 13 years in prison for the December death of Jacob Bouck.

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (KSNT) – Cody Lamia-Beck will spend 13 years in prison for the December death of Jacob Bouck.

The body of 19-year-old Jacob Bouck was found on Christmas Eve of 2018 near the banks of the Kansas River about a mile outside of Wamego. He had been reported as missing for a few days before that. Beck was arrested in March. Witnesses interviewed in the case said Beck was the last person to see the victim alive. The coroner’s report indicated Bouck died from stab wounds.

