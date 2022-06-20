WAMEGO (KSNT) – A Kansas police chief who, without warning, was suspended by the City Manager last week, will be off duty at least a little longer.

27 News first broke the story on June 14, the day after Wamego Police Chief Mike Baker was suspended by City Manager Stacie Eichem. According to a letter from Eichem, Baker’s suspension from the force started on June 13 and would last until at least June 20. On that date, he was scheduled to meet with city leaders before he could return to his duties as police chief.

However, a family spokeswoman told 27 News the scheduled meeting between Eichem and Baker has been postponed. According to the spokeswoman, Baker arrived at City Hall for the meeting, where Eichem gave him another letter stating the meeting had been cancelled. The letter stated Baker will remain on paid suspension, and the meeting with city leaders had been rescheduled for Wednesday morning.

27 News will continue to follow this developing story and bring you any updates as they become available.