TOPEKA (KSNT) – An appeal hearing Friday morning for former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker went nowhere.

Baker brought a witness to speak on his behalf, but the witness was only allowed to answer questions that were asked by the Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem. The meeting, which lasted only 10 minutes, was then ended.

Baker is encouraging supporters to come to City Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to demand the resignation of Eichem, who he claimed is conducting illegal personal activity. Baker was not allowed to ask questions of the panel during the meeting.

On June 13, Chief Baker was suspended from his position as police chief by City Manager Stacie Eichem who told 27 News she was, “not at liberty to discuss a personnel matter.” Baker claimed he had no idea why he was suspended and City Commissioner Richard Weixelman told 27 News that the city commissioners were not informed of the suspension ahead of time.

Baker was notified by Eichem that he was being suspended from June 13 to June 20. He was told in a letter that prior to returning to work he would have to meet with the city manager. Eichem later postponed that meeting and then on June 22 told Chief Baker he had been terminated from his position.

Baker confirmed with 27 News that he was relieved of his duties as police chief, but calls the accusations “unsubstantiated allegations.” Baker said he is in contact with legal counsel.

In a statement, Eichem said, “The City of Wamego would like to thank Mike Baker for his service to Wamego and its Citizens. We wish him well in the future.”

“I still do not have any specifics about what I allegedly did wrong. I would like to thank everyone who has shown continued support during this time. I am truly humbled and blessed,” Baker said in a statement.