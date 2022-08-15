WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl.

The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction City area. She was last seen in Salina and is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wamego. She is classified as a runaway by the WPD.

Paul Schliffke, the WPD Chief of Police, told 27 News that it is not believed that Trinity is in any danger. Any assistance from the public in helping to find Trinity is appreciated by the WPD.

If you have any information on Trinity’s location, you are advised to call 785-456-9553 in reference to WPD case 22-1735 or your local law enforcement agency.