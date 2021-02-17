Wamego power plant helps fuel city’s energy through rolling outages

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wamego community was able to use its own power plant during rolling blackouts from Evergy this week. It’s something the city manager says she and her colleagues are proud to have.

Stacie Eichem, city manager of Wamego, said it used to be more common for towns to have their own power plants decades ago. While many were removed or are out of service, Wamego’s is used when needed. The harsh weather and power outages presented an opportunity to turn it on.

The town was hit twice during the series of rolling outages, and at one point contributed to powering the entire town. The first blackout came without warning, on Monday morning.

“It is very helpful, not only for it being able to carry the whole town but we can if we would lose a loop or an area of town for power then the power plant can run an area of town and then also in this situation we can do it to help the load capacity of the area,” Eichem said.

The power plant is still running and Eichem expects it will continue running for the rest of the week.