WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner.

The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state.

This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain issues. However, thanks to early planning, Boomtown organizers say Monday’s show will be just as good, if not better, than in years past.

“Were really proud of the way this show is funded, it’s a public-private partnership,” said Chris Hupe. “About 90 percent of the show cost is funded by the public with their donations. So, we have individuals and businesses that give their resources to help this show happen each year and remain free for all the people that comes to attend.”

If you can’t make it out to this year’s event, don’t worry. 27 News will have a crew there to bring you all the action.