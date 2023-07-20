WAMEGO (KSNT) – Law enforcement warns the public about violence training taking place at a local school this weekend.

The Wamego Police Department (WPD) posted on social media that it will be using the Wamego High School for active violence training Friday, July 21 and Saturday July 22. The WPD, along with the Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and other law enforcement agencies, will take part in the training at and around the high school.

“The Wamego Police Department is committed to the safety of our citizens and it is important for the community to know that we are doing what we can to prepare for the worst. This training is designed to bring area law enforcement and emergency service agencies together and improve officers’ response and recovery capabilities should our community face an active violence incident.”

Wamego Police Department Statement Excerpt

According to the WPD Facebook post, emergency vehicles will be surrounding the area. Residents should not be alarmed because there is no danger to the public.

Eighth Street will be closed from Lincoln Avenue to Poplar Street during the time of the training sessions, according to the Facebook post.