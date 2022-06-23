POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County attorney has confirmed that a former Wamego teacher accused of inappropriate sexual relations with a minor will be charged.

Allen Dale Sylvester, 51, a science teacher at the Wamego middle school, will face charges of unlawful sexual relations along with his wife Deborah Sylvester. Both will face one count in Pottawatomie County. Allen Sylvester is still facing one charge in Wabaunsee County.

Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck and the Wabaunsee County attorney will discuss whether it is appropriate to charge them in both counties or just one jurisdiction, according to Schuck. Deborah Sylvester has not been charged in Wabaunsee county.

Sylvester’s Facebook page says he is a former math teacher at Junction City High School and worked for the Topeka Public Schools. Executive Director of Personnel Services for USD 475 Tim Winter confirmed that Sylvester was a middle school math teacher during the 2002 and 2003 school years.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Sylvestor, a Wamego Middle School teacher was arrested on May 31 and was taken to Wabaunsee County Jail.