Wamego Wastewater Operator could face up to 3 years in federal prison

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – An operator of the Wamego Wastewater Treatment Facility was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of violating the Clean Water Act, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

According to the office of the United States Attorney Stephen McCallister, David Schleif, 47, of Belvue, was charged with discharging untreated and inadequately treated sewage from the Wamego Wastewater Treatment Facility into the Kansas River.

The crime is alleged to have occurred between May 2017 and August 2019.

Schleif was also charged with 19 counts of including falsified data in discharge monitoring reports.

The falsified reports showed lower levels of biochemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids and E. coli than indicated by actual tests results.

If convicted, Schleif could face a penalty of up to three years in federal prison on the discharge count and up to two years and a fine up to $10,000 on each of the other counts.