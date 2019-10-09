Wamego water tower ranks No. 1 ‘Tank of the Year’

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Their yellow brick road and 4th of July show aren’t the only attractions grabbing national attention.

Tnemec Company, Inc., a Kansas City paint coating company, has Wamego’s water tower ranked No. 1 in their 2019 “People’s Choice Tank of the Year” contest. The public votes on their website for their favorite water tank.

Clinton, Mississippi; Maxville, Oregon; Farmington, Minnesota; and Sammamish, Washington round out the other top 4, respectively.

You can vote to keep Wamego at No. 1, and view an array of artful water towers through the contest’s website.