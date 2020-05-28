Wamego’s Oz Museum reopening tomorrow

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – “There’s no place like home”. What better words to describe the dream of a small community that literally built a museum out of a rainbow’s notion?

OZ Museum is set to reopen the doors to the Emerald City, Thursday, May 28th at 10 a.m. OZ Museum, located in downtown Wamego is dedicated to all things OZ, offering an experience that attracts visitors from around the globe.

The OZ Museum is home to exclusive exhibits, from authentic props from the 1939 MGM film, the earliest Baum books and OZ Parker Brothers board games, to today’s collectibles. Featuring a sepia-toned gift shop reminiscent of Auntie Em’s farm and the movie playing in a mini theatre in the back of the museum all day, it is an enchanting experience for all ages.

Each year, OZ Museum brings approximately 40,000 visitors to the small town of Wamego, dispersing them throughout the community, recommending them to places such as Paramour Coffee, Toto’s Tacoz!, OZ Winery, the Emerald City park, to discover the rich history of The Columbian Theatre and much more.

In line with several other businesses in Pottawatomie County, OZ Museum and The Columbian shut their doors in March. In the two months the museum has been closed, the Wamego community has lost out on 6,000 visitors and that number is growing. It’s for this reason that OZ Museum has taken on and will maintain a rigorous cleaning regimen throughout the museum so that it can reopen on Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. according to Ad Astra: A Plan To Reopen Kansas.

“Reopening isn’t just for the museum; it’s about keeping our community afloat during these unprecedented times. By following the latest guidelines and recommendations for sanitization and physical distancing among staff and visitors, we should be able to remain open, safely, and bring tourism dollars back into Wamego”, says Katlyn, Gift Shop Manager for OZ Museum.

For the OZ fan that isn’t comfortable traveling or being in public just yet, the online museum store is open 24/7 at ozmuseum.com, from OZclusive t-shirts to Toto plushies, there’s nothing quite like OZ Museum.

The doors to the Emerald City will open once again Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The Columbian Theatre will remain closed to the public through Summer Theatre Academy but plans to reopen for their annual performance of Hoo Haw. The Columbian and OZ Museum have been scouring the buildings, top to bottom to prepare for our patrons and will maintain a rigorous cleaning regimen to ensure that they are providing a safe environment for both staff and customers. Follow OZ Museum and The Columbian Theatre on Facebook for the latest updates and announcements and call (866) 458 – TOTO (8686) for all OZ related questions.