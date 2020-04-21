WamegoStrong: Community starts business relief program

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A community is going above and beyond to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

#WamegoStrong is a business relief program that is aimed to help local businesses around the community that’s been impacted by the coronavirus. The program encourages the people of Wamego to buy gift cards to their favorite local small business, that way they are helping out those businesses during a time of need.

Not only are they helping local businesses, but they are also helping Community Care Ministries by matching every dollar bought through those gift cards.

Members of the Wamego Community Foundation and Community Care Ministries said that even though they have met their goal, it’s still amazing to see so many people come together and help each other out during a time of need.

“That’s the spirit of Wamego. You know, we all just look for ways we can help each other, and it was just kind of natural. We all just came together, and did the work we needed to do” Wamego Community Foundation Chair Sarah Pacheco said.

“And it’s just, people, this has created an opportunity to love people well but in a different way,” Rick Hernandez, CEO of Community Care Ministries, said.

The program has raised over $40,000 in matched funds.

For a full list of businesses where you can buy a gift card, click here. If you would like your business to be a part of the #WamegoStrong program, email wamegostrong@gmail.com.

#WamegoStrong has been put on by the Wamego Community Foundation, Community Care Ministries, Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce and Kansas Rural Communities Foundation.