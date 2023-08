TOPEKA (KSNT) – At least one person is injured following a car crash on Wanamaker Road on Thursday.

Shawnee County Dispatch told KSNT 27 News a two-vehicle crash on Wanamaker Road between 11th Street and 12th Street left one person injured on Aug. 24. The crash was called in at 2:45 p.m. with emergency responders still arriving in the area to work the crash.

