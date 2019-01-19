Wanamaker down to one lane after three car crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Wanamaker is down to one lane near 19th and Wanamaker, after three cars crashed into each other.
A red vehile failed to stop at a red light. A blue truck and a grey suv to crash into the vehicle as well.
Two people inside of the red truck were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic has slowed on Wanamaker to one lane, on both the north and south bound sides.
Police say avoid the area.
KSNT will continue to keep you updated with more information as it comes.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Sneed, Wade lead Wildcats past Horned...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
West Virginia stuns No. 7 Kansas, 65-64
Entertainment
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Perdue recalls chicken nuggets: wood contamination
- Congress to probe report that Trump directed lawyer...
- Shutdown reaches Day 28 as Trump, Pelosi feud heats...
- FBI: Man wanted to attack White House with antitank...
- Bull rider dies after being stomped in competition