Wanamaker down to one lane after three car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Wanamaker is down to one lane near 19th and Wanamaker, after three cars crashed into each other.

A red vehile failed to stop at a red light. A blue truck and a grey suv to crash into the vehicle as well.

Two people inside of the red truck were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic has slowed on Wanamaker to one lane, on both the north and south bound sides.

Police say avoid the area.

KSNT will continue to keep you updated with more information as it comes.