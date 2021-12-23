Wanamaker packed with last-minute shoppers

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Procrastinators from around Topeka and neighboring towns are coming to stores along Wanamaker to pick up all of their needed last-minute gifts.

Shoppers crowd into stores to make sure everyone gets what they wanted this year.

One of those last-minute shoppers is Sarah Wilder, a life-long Topeka resident. She said things have been very busy, and she’s trying to get in and out of stores as quickly as possible.

“I’ve only gone a couple of times but this is probably the busiest so far. That’s why I’ve put it off for as long as I have.”

Even though it is busy out there, Wilder says everyone has been very kind and polite.

