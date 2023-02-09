TOPEKA (FOX 43)- If you’ve ever wanted to be a veterinarian but felt overwhelmed by the aspects of getting there, this interview is for you.

Ashley VanMetera along with Taryn Oliver joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to talk about their experiences working as nursing supervisors with K-State’s Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan.

During the interview, they detailed what it means to be a veterinarian nurse and what their favorite part of the occupation is.

For the people in the community that want to pursue being a veterinarian nurse as a career, the ladies provided some tips and recommendations for how they should go about it.

Lastly, VanMetera and Oliver also gave some insight as to what positions are open at the center, as well as how you can apply. Click here to visit their website and watch the above interview for more details.