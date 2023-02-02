LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man accused in several vehicle thefts and who allegedly avoided capture by law enforcement in three chases in January has been arrested.

Laura McCabe, a spokeswoman for the Lawrence Police Department, reports that Derrick Davidson was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Lake St. He was taken into custody after officers surrounded the area and deployed an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle (UAV), according to the LPD’s social media. He has since been booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Davidson was reportedly involved in a vehicle theft in the early morning hours in Lawrence and eluded law enforcement.

An aerial snapshot of Davidson’s arrest by LPD. (Photo Courtesy/Lawrence Police Department)

The LPD was also seeking Davidson due to his alleged involvement in several recent vehicle thefts and police chases in Lawrence and Topeka. On Jan. 13, the LPD warned locals that Davidson was to be considered armed and dangerous.