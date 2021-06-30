Wanted: Sex offender convicted in Topeka escapes Kansas hospital

John Freeman Colt in 2017 (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

LARNED (KSNT) – Kansas authorities are looking for a man who walked away Wednesday from the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at a hospital in Larned.

John Freeman Colt is a lifetime registered sex offender in Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Kansas Offender Registry lists his primary address as the Larned State Hospital he walked out of. A Shawnee County judge convicted him of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary in 2001 against a woman of unspecified age in Topeka, court records show.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Colt walked out of LSH around 7:09 a.m., and was last seen around 11:10 a.m. walking north from the Kwik Shop on Broadway in Larned. The department warned the public that Colt should be considered dangerous.

Colt is currently considered absent without permission from the hospital. He shaved his beard, changed his hair and used a fake ID badge to get through security and out of LSH, according to state officials. Someone picked Colt up from there and dropped him off at the Kwik Shop he was spotted near.

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are both on alert after being told about the situation, state officials said. The hospital and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services are both working together with the combined law enforcement agencies’ investigation.

“My leadership team at Larned is working closely with local law enforcement to ensure this resident is apprehended quickly and without incident,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “I am in constant contact with the superintendent at Larned and am actively monitoring the situation.”

Colt is described as:

5’6″ tall

200 pounds

Having blue eyes and short brown hair

Having a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters “BH”

Colt was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a dark face mask. The sheriff’s office says Colt may have an ID badge that says “C Jones,” and he may have a cell phone. Anyone who knows where Colt is should call 911.