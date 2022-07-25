TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in.

A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.

The SNSO tweeted a photo of the boy, asking for people to come forward or contact the authorities if they know his whereabouts on July 14. According to the SNSO, this case is connected to a burglary on July 8 in South Topeka.

27 News reported on July 12 that four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka. The four teenagers walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The kids were in and out of the house in three minutes, according to security camera footage, but did not leave empty-handed. They stole guns from the house.

Five teenagers were arrested on July 18 by the SNSO in connection to the burglary. They were charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Colton Johnson at 785-251-2529 or colton.johnson@snco.us. Anonymous tips can be made to @ShawneeCountyCS.