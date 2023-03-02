TOPEKA (KSNT) – A wanted man has been arrested for aggravated battery.

Topeka Police Officers went to the 2100 Block of SW Huntoon St. Wednesday morning around 10:30. They were trying to locate a wanted person for an aggravated battery investigation.

Michael Bennett II originally refused to come out of the home, according to TPD.

The Topeka Police Department Response Team And Crisis Negotiations Team were summoned to the scene, and Bennett was arrested without incident.

Bennett is being charged with: