Warm weather gives Topeka a taste of summer

TOPEKA (KSNT) — With warm temperatures in the 70s across Topeka, locals got a taste of the summer weather Sunday.

Gage Park and Lake Shawnee were among some the most popular spots across the city where people were found hanging out with family and friends. From picnics to playgrounds and everything in between, people are most excited to be outside having fun after a year of staying home due to coronavirus.

“It’s actually awesome,” Chris Mason, a Topeka resident said. “Kids get to play with other kids and now they don’t have to be all cooped up inside the house and bored and getting on each others nerves.”

As temperatures are expected to remain warm for the week ahead, here are some ideas to enjoy the summer-like weather: