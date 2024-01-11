TOPEKA (KSNT) – With more snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast, some locals may be forced to seek out warming shelters to ride out the cold front.

Several local organizations have set up warming shelters in northeast Kansas to help the homeless and others without a safe place to stay get through this period of extreme cold. The latest weather report from KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Ely Millard projects the arrival of a wintry mix on Thursday night followed by arctic air over the weekend which will drop temperatures below 0 degrees.

Topeka

The Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) opened a warming center at 206 NW Norris for local homeless individuals earlier this week. In a recent social media post, TRM said this will be open through to noon on Jan. 15. The TRM is currently looking for volunteers to help out with the center for four and eight-hour shifts.

Pottawatomie County

Local residents in Pottawatomie County are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office dispatch at 785-457-3353 for information about nearby warming centers, according to a press release. No warming centers are currently open in the county.

If a severe power outage occurs during the upcoming cold front, Pottawatomie County Emergency Management will work with local agencies to establish a warming shelter. More information on this will be provided over social media and Everbridge.

Emporia

Multiple warming centers are open in the City of Emporia, according to a social media post from the city. These include:

Raise Your Paws lobby – 312 Commercial Street Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome

First Congregational Church – 326 West 12th Ave. Thursday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pets welcome if controlled by owner

Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, west building – 2023 W. 12th Ave. Thursday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No pets allowed

Emporia Police Department – 518 Mechanic Street Lobby open to those seeking shelter from severe cold temperatures Pets welcome if controlled by owner

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office – 425 Mechanic Street Lobby open to those seeking shelter from severe cold temperatures Pets welcome if controlled by owner



Lawrence

The City of Lawrence said it would be opening the Santa Fe Depot at 413 E. Seventh Street as an overflow shelter where 40 people can stay overnight on Jan. 11, according to a press release from the city. This shelter will be staffed mostly by city employees who work at Camp New Beginnings.

Other local options for emergency shelter include the First Untied Methodist Church which is taking up to 20 people upon recommendation from the Lawrence Community Shelter (LCS) and the Bert Nash Homeless Outreach Team which is providing hotel rooms for those with mental illnesses who are not able to go to the LCS.

The LCS will accommodate pets for those looking for overnight shelter. More information on warming shelters around the city is expected to be released in the near future.

