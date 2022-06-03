TOPEKA (KSNT) – Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains has caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into Lake Shawnee, according to the Shawnee County Department of Public Works.

The Shawnee County Public Works Department is advising residents to avoid contact with Lake Shawnee, especially in the area of the 2nd cove south of the damn on the east side of the lake. The department identified the area between SE Tinman Circle and the campgrounds.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily closed the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove, according to Mike McLaughlin. The department warned camp counselors to avoid the area, and campground residents have been told not to use the lake until further notice.

The source of the leak was a manhole approximately 300 feet SE of the tip of the cove.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment is aware and lake samples are being collected, according to the county.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.