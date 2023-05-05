MELVERN (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a warning after the water at Melvern Lake was deemed unsafe for humans and animals.

The warning from KDHE for harmful algal blooms (HAB) encourages the public to avoid exposure or contact with waters at the lake.

Melvern Lake provides drinking water to Lebo, Waverly, Lyndon, Lindsborg, Pomona, Melvern and Quenemo, according to Public Wholesale Water District 12 (PWWD #12) Chief Operator Greg Ellis.

Ellis said the KDHE monitors the drinking water quality and will send sample bottles to PWWD #12 if contamination concerns arise. Ellis said the HAB warning is likely for the swimming beach area of Melvern Lake.

“Right now the water is perfectly safe,” Ellis said. “If we have any doubts we call KDHE right off the bat.”

There are three advisory levels for HABs, watch, warning and hazard. During a HAB warning, signage must be posted at all public access locations, water is deemed unsafe for humans and animals, inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful and if fish are caught, they must be cleaned well and only filet portions should be eaten, according to KDHE.

HABs can develop rapidly and move across bodies of water from wind or water currents, according to KDHE. Lake visitors must use their best judgment.