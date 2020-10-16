Warning to Kansans; beware of coronavirus fraud schemes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans must be vigilant against fraud.

That’s the conclusion of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister who reminded the citizens that fraudsters are using the coronavirus pandemic to exploit American consumers and cheat disaster relief programs.

“Thieves are trying to use the very real dangers of the pandemic to promote fear and confusion in an effort to fleece victims,” McAllister said. “I urge Kansans to review solicitations carefully. Be skeptical. If it sounds almost too good to be true, that is a red flag.”

Federal law enforcement agencies have led to hundreds of investigations.

The National Center for Disaster Fraud has received more than 76,000 tips concerning COVID-19-related wrongdoing.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has also received more than 20,000 tips regarding suspicious websites and media postings.

“A pandemic is a time when people should come together to pursue the common good, but sadly there are some who instead use it as an opportunity to deceive and thieve,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen.

To report a scam relating to COVID-19, or if you have information on hoarding or price gouging of critical supplies necessary to respond to the spread of COVID-19, you can report it without leaving your home by calling the NCDF Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form, available at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.