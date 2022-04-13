TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University announced Wednesday Lora Westling will be the new head coach for the women’s basketball team.

Westling will be the sixth head coach for the program, according to Washburn University. A formal press conference announcing the hiring will take place Friday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead Washburn women’s basketball into the future,” Westling said. “This program was so instrumental in shaping me as a young woman and I do not take that responsibility lightly.“

Westling assisted Washburn’s women’s team to the schools first NCAA Division II national championship in 2005, while also playing one season of soccer as an Ichabod.

She is currently sixth in games played (132), sixth in career three-pointers made (144), 10th in assists (299), and 14th in three-point field goal percentage (.363), according to Washburn University.