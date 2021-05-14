Washburn announces masks, social distancing no longer required

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University announced Friday masks and social distancing is no longer necessary for students who have completed the vaccine protocol. The announcement comes ahead of Saturday’s law school graduation in Lee Arena.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said they will ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, according to a person briefed on the announcement.

Kansas said it will follow suit when it comes to CDC recommendations about mask wearing and social distancing.

In a press release from Gov. Laura Kelly she said the state will adopt the recommendations from the CDC.