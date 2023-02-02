TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University kicked off its annual 24-hour Day of Giving Thursday morning in Memorial Union.

This online-based social fundraising event will bring together the entire Washburn community to celebrate the vital role that philanthropy plays in making an exceptional learning experience possible for current and future Ichabods.

“Day of Giving has blown up into this awesome day each year,” said Marshall Meek, President of Washburn Alumni Association and Foundation. “This is our 6th annual. When it started out, we started from humble beginnings, trying to get the campus involved, trying to get people across the community and across the country to give to Washburn. It’s evolved to this blockbuster day where we may get over a thousand gifts in the door today to support Washburn University. We have over 60 projects across the campus. People can get on the website and make a difference all across the campus today.”

“Since this is Washburn Day of Giving, I will share my thoughts on enhanced curriculums that students should support,” said Scot Ferrell, 1985 Washburn graduate. “The Washburn School of Business has already started that process, and lastly, what you can do to help wshburn.”

Ferrel has more than 30 years of business and risk consulting experience. He is currently a managing director at Marsh McLennan, a Insurance consulting company, located in New York. He has volunteered for multiple boards including the American Red Cross where he sponsored Prepare Bay Area, an earthquake preparedness training initiative for San Francisco.

Washburn’s Day of Giving brings together as many donors as possible in one day to support the students, faculty and programs.

A few of the programs that benefit from Washburn Day of Giving,

Education Research

College of Arts and Sciences

School of Law

Scholarships

School of Nursing

School of Business

Washburn Tech

KTWU

Athletic Fund

and more

You can join in the celebration by making a gift to support a project, academic unit or team of your choice. Check out all the areas you can support on Feb. 4 and be part of the celebration of Washburn by going to https://washburngivingday.org/.