Washburn, Emporia State raise more than $40,000 for local food pantries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winner is in for an annual food drive competition between two local universities.

For the first time in four years, Washburn University ‘canned’ Emporia State in its annual food drive competition. Washburn raised $23,275 and Emporia raised $17,139.

Washburn’s Director of Public Relations Patrick Early said they donated its proceeds to Bods Feeding Bods, Harvester’s, and Project Topeka.

“And the same thing happens in Emporia. They provide a great deal of food for the area food banks there,” Early said. “It’s just a great cause and great fun for the students.”

Per tradition, Washburn students got to “pie” Emporia’s student body president and vice president.