Washburn, Emporia State to delay start of all sports practices, games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Associaiton has pushed back practices to the week of Aug. 31 and games to the week of Sept. 28 as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Washburn and Emporia State universities are members.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, fans and staff,” said Loren Ferre, Washburn athletic director. “We hate losing the games and competitions but in moving everything back two weeks after school begins will give us a better idea of how our Resocialization Plan is working. Our goal is to be able to play this fall in a safe environment.”

The MIAA said limitations on student-athlete and coach activities prior to the August 31 start of MIAA practices will be announced soon.



“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.”