Washburn food pantry to continue services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University is continuing to hold its ‘Bods Feeding Bods’ pantry through the coronavirus pandemic.

Once on-campus classes abruptly ended, many students struggled to find ways to move back home. So, many have stayed on campus.

With many losing jobs right now, Washburn knows its students may struggle to put food on the table. That’s why volunteers at ‘Bods Feeding Bods’ said they must stay open during this time.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in because sometimes, or we still have some students that are on campus. Most everybody has moved out but some people whether they are foreign exchange students, or they just don’t have the ability to go home, then we want to make sure we stay open in case they need it,” student volunteer Matthew Smoker said.

Due to groceries being in high demand right now, the pantry is taking donations at this time. Some of the items they need the most are:

Bottles of Water/Gatorade

Canned Fruit

Cereal

Diapers

Feminine Hygiene Products

Frozen Goods

Grains

Granola Bars

Peanut Butter

Shampoo/Conditioner/Soap

Toilet Paper

If you would like to donate, organizers say you can drop off any items at any time of day at Kuehne Residence Hall.

There are donation bins located on the south side of the building.

Their hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Service is available to any Washburn student with a valid ID.