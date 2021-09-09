Washburn football back on home turf for first game in 670 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Washburn Football was back on home turf in Yager Stadium for their home opener of the season Thursday. They won the game with a final score of 29-10 over Central Missouri.

The Ichabods dominated over Lincoln University on September 2. It was their first game of the season and they won the game with a final score of 76-12.

Thursday, the Ichabods faced Central Missouri and it was the team’s first game at home in nearly two whole years. Fans packed Yager Stadium and campus grounds to cheer on the Ichabods to victory.

“They’ve been itching to play on the home turf,” Kristian Russell, a former Washburn Football player said. “It has been 670 days since they’ve played here at home and so they are ready to get after it. I’ve been living with five football players for the last three years and they’ve just been ready to play.”

Washburn football will travel to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to take on the Lopers on September 18.