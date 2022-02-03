TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University fraternity Kappa Sigma Gamma-Nu chapter has released an apology for a possibly racially insensitive image on Thursday.

The apology came in a letter released on the Gamma-Nu chapter’s website. It states that the fraternity has been made aware of a disturbing image released by one of its members and that it has taken action by speaking with the one responsible for releasing the photo.

“We understand that the original intention of this post was not racially motivated, however due to the fact that February is Black History Month we understand how this post can be perceived. As a chapter, we would like to apologize for the distress, unsafe feelings and ignorance that was shown by one of our members.”

The letter goes on to say that the fraternity works to educate its membership on issues that disproportionately affect people of color.

“As a fraternity, we make an effort to learn from our mistakes and educate ourselves so that we do not make the same mistakes again.”

Patrick Early, Washburn University’s Director of Public Relations, commented on the letter.

“The university is aware of the situation and we are following our normal disciplinary procedures,” Early said.