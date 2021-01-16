Washburn holds first event in new indoor athletic facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University held the first event in their new state-of-the-art indoor athletic facility Saturday.

No spectators were allowed inside the facility for the track and field meet. Regardless, the energy was still high.

“Everyone’s excited to compete because it’s been so long since we’ve been able to,” said senior Tom Haug, who high jumps for Washburn’s track and field team. “We’re just ready to go, ready to get back into the swing of things.”

From running, to pole vault, to hurdles, five different universities competed in the meet that had over 200 participants.

Athletes and coaches were able to stay safe with social distancing and mask wearing when not competing.

The excitement felt at the meet will continue throughout the rest of the season, to see what it brings, Haug said.

“We’re really thankful to Washburn for building this house for us,” Haug said. “We’re going to make it a home.”

Once the facility is able to have fans, Haug said it will make it even better.