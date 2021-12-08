Washburn honors the late Senator’s legacy

TOPEKA(KSNT)– The state of Kansas has plans to honor the late Senator Dole, but students at Washburn University want to do the same.

Dole attended Washburn University for both his undergraduate degree and for his law degree.

Students from the College of Republicans at the University are encouraging students and the community to come out from Friday to Sunday this weekend to place flowers at the feet of Dole’s statue in front of Cambridge hall.

“A lot of people, no matter where they came from, who they were, what they believed in, realized that he’s not necessarily just a Republican and not just a Kansan, he’s someone who needs to be talked about,” Claudia Fury, the President of the College of Republicans said.

She said that people want to honor Dole because he was the epitome of the American Dream, and he did so much to serve Kansas as well as the nation.