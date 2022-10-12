TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is offering guidance to current students needing an extra financial boost to finish their education.

Washburn kicked off the first of its Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion events today. Washburn staff taught students about financial aid options and how to apply.

Since FAFSA is on a first-come-first-serve basis, the university is emphasizing the importance of starting early.

“The FAFSA completion event is really designed to help students get the FAFSA submitted as early as possible,” Director of Financial Aid Andy Fogel said. “They can get the information available to them, what resources will be available so they can make an informed decision when choosing which college to attend.”

FAFSA becomes available every year on Oct. 1. Washburn’s priority date, which is when the university awards supplemental funds to eligible students, is Nov. 15.

Washburn is the top-ranked public university for the lowest student debt upon graduation in Kansas. Representatives say they hope events like these will help keep debt low for Washburn students.