Washburn, KSU & ESU working to help students with financial assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT – Three Kansas universities have created funds to help students weather the storm during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Washburn University Foundation board of trustees gave $25,000 to the Washburn University student emergency fund. The money will help students facing financial emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the local community.

The student philanthropy organization, Ichabods Moving Forward, runs the fund under the guidance of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation. Students enrolled in six hours or more of coursework can apply for the funds through the organization. A group of students then reviews the anonymous applications, and with assistance from the Foundation and the University’s Financial Aid office, they help the student solve the crisis so they can complete the semester.

Ichabods Moving Forward works to raise money for the emergency fund throughout the year and awarded its first grant in May 2019. The organization is poised to assist more students as the pandemic progresses.

For more information about Ichabods Moving Forward or to make a gift to the organization, visit www.wualumni.org/ichabodsmovingforward.

At Kansas State University, the KSU Foundation has also started a new fund: the #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund.

You can read more about it at https://www.ksufoundation.org/kstatestrong/index.html.

And, the Emporia State Foundation also launched a new crowdfunding opportunity specifically because of COVID-19. Read more about it at https://student-emergency-support.everydayhero.com/us/hornet-nation

