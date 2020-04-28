Washburn Law clinic helping local hospital workers

TOPEKA, Kan. – Washburn Law Clinic faculty, staff, and students are teaming up with local volunteer attorneys to help Topeka hospital employees

They’re offering free help with durable powers of attorney for healthcare and finance and living wills, two basic documents that give powers to someone a person trusts to make medical and financial choices if that person was not able to do so. They’re calling it HELP Project – Hospital Employees Legal Preparedness Project

With the ongoing increased dangers of working any position in a hospital, these documents are even more important for employees there. And Washburn Law is happy to be able to provide these services for the community.

“We so appreciate the hospital employees who get up and go to work every day to keep the hospitals clean, to make sure people are being processed timely and getting the services they need but we know they’re risking exposure to contagious disease. So we wanted to something to help them have peace of mind, know that if they were to become ill or become incapacitated, that there families would be cared for and someone could make decisions on their behalf,” Washburn Law associate professor of Law Michelle Ewert said.

You don’t need to be a doctor or nurse to get the help you need, any hospital employee can apply for help.

To see if you qualify and get in touch with Washburn Law, you an email help@washburnlaw.edu or call 885-670-1191.

It’s all free and this service can be accomplished without in-person interviews.