TOPEKA (KSNT) – Marshall Meek will serve as the interim president for Washburn University until it hires a replacement for retiring President Jerry Farley.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity during a time of transition for the university,” Meek said. “As an alumnus, I know Washburn is a very special place, and I look forward to giving the university my best until a new president is selected.”

After serving more than 25 years as Washburn president Jerry Farley will retire effective Sept. 30, 2022.

Meek joined the Washburn Alumni Association and Foundation in 2015 as the executive director of major and planned giving. He was named president of the organization in 2017. During that time, he has also served as a member of the University’s executive staff and worked with the president of Washburn and the Board of Regents to identify fundraising needs. While he is serving in his interim capacity, Meek will continue to hold the title of president for the Alumni Association and Foundation but will turn day-to-day responsibilities over to Gina Stewart, executive director of administration at the organization, according to a press release from the university.

Meek is a graduate of Kansas State University and earned his master’s degree in business administration from Washburn. He resides in Topeka with his wife, Amy, and their five children.