TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new law building on Washburn University’s campus will be named after the late Senator Bob Dole.

The Washburn Board of Regents held a phone conference call Thursday afternoon to vote and make the decision final. It passed unanimously, according to a release. This comes about two weeks before the ribbon cutting for the law building that has been in the works since June 2021. Washburn said the ceremony is open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday, 21 at 2073 SW Washburn Terr. E.

“Sen. Dole was a great friend to Washburn and truly lived Washburn’s motto of ‘non nobis solum,’ ‘not for ourselves alone,’ throughout his life. We are so proud to call him an alumnus of Washburn University’s School of Law and to dedicate this building in his name to honor his legacy of service and leadership to the people of our great State of Kansas and our nation.” Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, Washburn University President

The building has appellate and trial courtrooms, an 11,000-square-foot library and a law clinic for students. The university says an outdoor plaza will also honor Sen. Dole, who died in December of 2021. Sen. Dole graduated with his undergraduate and law degrees in 1952, according to the university.