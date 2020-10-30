Washburn Police looking for suspects in $50,000 theft on campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen from Washburn Tech on October 29th and police are trying to catch who’s responsible.

Chief Chris Enos with the Washburn Police Department said officers responded to an alarm call just after midnight on the 29th.

The people who stole from the school and set off the alarm walked right into the diesel technical building on Washburn Tech’s campus and got away with laptops, diagnostic equipment used on trucks and toolboxes.

Chief Enos wouldn’t go into detail about what surveillance video from the building caught, but released these pictures of a white passenger car.

He said the suspects were driving it the night of the crime.





Pictures provided by the Washburn Police Department



Enos believes the people responsible for stealing the equipment have knowledge of the diesel industry and are likely planning to make money off the stolen equipment.

“This isn’t gonna have a lot of value for the people who actually took the equipment and so they’re gonna look to sell that equipment to people that might find it valuable,” Enos said. “And again that’s gonna be a pretty limited audience honestly. It’s probably people that work on diesel equipment.”

Police are looking for multiple people in connection to this crime and are reaching out to people in the diesel industry to see if anyone tries to sell them some of the stolen equipment.

If you have any information in connection to this crime, you are urged to call Washburn Police at (785) 670-1153, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.