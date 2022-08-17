TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many college classes start next week, and one local university is helping students feel right at home before their first day.

Washburn University held its final student orientation on Wednesday. Incoming students made their way around campus, getting a taste of college life. Students participated in information sessions, campus tours and much more. The university emphasizes the importance of helping students find community on campus.

“Students know when they leave here today that they have found their place at Washburn and know how to get connected and find activities as they start,” Washburn Vice President Dr. Eric Grospitch said. “Activities start tomorrow for our welcome week activities. So, we’ll kind of get that going and moving and find those places for students to get stuck here at Washburn.”

Classes begin at Washburn next Monday. If you still need to enroll, it’s not too late. Click HERE for Washburn’s enrollment information.