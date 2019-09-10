Washburn president recounts trip to New York on 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Terrorist attacks hit the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley was in New York on that fateful day.

Almost two decades later, Dr. Farley recounted his experience on the KSNT News morning show Tuesday.

“I was on Manhattan Island. I was on my way with a colleague down to Fulton and Broadway. We were getting off at World Trade Center off the subway and would’ve been walking across the plaza when the second airplane hit,” said Dr. Farley. “But they stopped the subways from running so we couldn’t get down there.”

Dr. Farley also talked about the hearing for the murderer of former student and football player Dwane Simmons.

Corey Ballentine returned to Topeka Monday to testify in the preliminary hearing for the accused killer of his best friend and teammate, Dwane Simmons.

Dr. Farley said this has all brought the campus together. He also mentioned how the football team is honoring Simmons in each game.